WATCH: USMNT star McKennie scores sensational goal versus Barcelona

There were Americans on both sides of the pitch as Barcelona and Juventus squared off in a UEFA Champions League group decider in Spain on Tuesday.

One of them got on the score sheet, as Weston McKennie bagged his second UEFA Champions League marker days after getting his first goal in Serie A.

His goal joined a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty to make it 2-0 before halftime, as countryman Sergino Dest and Barca megastar Lionel Messi could see their side lose seeded position in the Round of 16.

Scoring in a Barca-Juve match just after bagging an equalizer to start a comeback in the Turin Derby? This has to be one of the weeks of the young American’s life.

This goal, as mentioned, was sensational.

McKennie plays the ball out wide to Juan Cuadrado then charges into the box to meet the Colombian’s cute chip to the heart of the 18.

McKennie his feet to slice a side volley past Marc-Andre ter Stegen for his first UCL goal since an Oct. 3, 2018 marker for Schalke at Lokomotiv Moscow.

