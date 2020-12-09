Everton – Chelsea is an intriguing clash on Saturday (start time 3pm ET on Peacock Premium) with these two teams heading in different directions.

Carlo Ancelotti managed Frank Lampard at Chelsea, winning the Premier League title and the FA Cup, but after Everton started the season so well they have floundered under the Italian coach in recent weeks.

As for Lampard, his young Chelsea side are flying high and have now gone 14 games unbeaten in all competitions heading into this clash. USMNT’s Christian Pulisic is back fit and scoring, as the Blues have serious title ambitions this season.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Everton – Chelsea, as the Toffees have fared pretty well at home against Chelsea in recent meetings…

Team news

Everton are without star left back Lucas Digne after his ankle surgery, while right back Seamus Coleman is another doubt and his replacement, Fabian Delph, was injured at Burnley last weekend. That means Alex Iwobi and Ben Godfrey could continue to deputize out of position at right back and left back respectively.

Chelsea have two key players missing through injury as Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi are both out for two weeks after suffering hamstring injuries. Billy Gilmour could feature after he excelled during his comeback game in the Champions League in midweek after a lengthy knee injury, while youngster Tino Anjorin could also feature.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Everton are the underdogs (+320) and Chelsea are the red-hot favorites (-134), while the draw at +290 seems like a safe bet here.

Prediction

If Everton can stay solid at the back and Pickford has one of his better days, they have a chance. As much as Chelsea have improved at the back, you feel like James Rodriguez, Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin will punish any mistakes. That said, Chelsea are ruthless at the other end and have so many attacking talents firing on all cylinders. Everton 1-2 Chelsea.

How to watch Everton – Chelsea stream and start time

Kickoff: 3pm ET

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

