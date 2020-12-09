Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Leeds – West Ham: West Ham and Leeds both look to get back to winning ways with a meeting Friday afternoon at Elland Road (Start time 3pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

It’s been eight-and-a-half years since Leeds and West Ham tangled, and that was in the Championship. You have to go back to 2003 to find the last PL meeting between the two teams at Elland Road.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leeds – West Ham.

Leeds – West Ham team news

Diego Llorente and Robin Koch have joined Gaetano Berardi and Adam Forshaw on the shelf.

Michail Antonio is out, but Andriy Yarmolenko and Ryan Fredericks could be available.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Bielsa’s Leeds are +115, a 100-point favorite over West Ham’s +215 to take all three points. A draw will land +255.

Leeds – West Ham prediction

Leeds is due to get off the mat but losing Koch and Llorente on the same matchday is a big concern. The Irons have reason to worry, too. We expect goals. Leeds 2-2 West Ham.

How to watch Leeds – West Ham stream and start time

Kickoff: 3pm ET Friday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

