Liverpool history for Salah, Klopp doubts VAR after Midtjylland draw (video)

Midtjylland – Liverpool: Mohamed Salah’s quickfire goal made Liverpool history in the Reds 1-1 UEFA Champions League draw with Midtjylland on Wednesday at MCH Arena in Herning, Denmark.

Salah scored in the match’s first minute to make him the Reds’ all-time leading scorer in the Champions League with 22, one more than Steven Gerrard.

Alexander Scholz converted a penalty after Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher clipped Anders Dreyer in the box, VAR overruling the assistant referee’s offside flag to allow Scholz the chance at the spot.

Both teams had goals taken off the board by VAR late, Midtjylland for offside and Liverpool for a Sadio Mane handball, as the Reds finished with a 4-1-1 group stage record.

Jurgen Klopp was not amused at the time it took for the correct decision to be given, and said he’s tempted to change his opinion on VAR.

“I used to be one of the people said VAR is a good idea but I’m not sure I’d say that again,” Klopp said.

His charges Jordan Henderson and James Milner were no doubt nodding in agreement.

Jurgen Klopp handed a second-half senior debut to Billy Koumetio, a French center back who turned 18 just last week and had spent three Liverpool matches as an unused sub.

It was a good chance to both preserve Fabinho, who subbed off for Koumetio, and get a teenager some experience in Europe given Liverpool’s injury history.

Defensive midfielder Leighton Clarkson, 19, made his UCL debut for the Reds after playing in the FA Cup and League Cup last season.

