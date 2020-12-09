Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester United – Manchester City will be an absolute belter of a Manchester derby on Saturday (start time 12:30pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com), as both teams need to get their season on track.

There have been some classic encounters between these two teams in recent seasons and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and United have had plenty of success over Manchester City and Pep Guardiola in recent outings, with wins in both of their PL games last season.

However, Man City have won more games away at Man United than any other team in Premier League history. And after the latest saga surrounding Paul Pogba and being dumped out of the Champions League, the pressure is piling on Solskjaer and a defeat in the Manchester derby will see that crank up plenty of notches.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Manchester derby this weekend.

Team news

Manchester United have a few injury concerns as Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial were missing for the defeat at RB Leipzig in midweek. All eyes will be on Pogba to see if he starts after scoring in back-to-back games despite uncertainty over his future.

Manchester City are hoping to have star striker Sergio Aguero fully fit to start, while Guardiola was able to rest plenty of his stars for the Champions League game against Marseille in midweek.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

The favorites are Manchester City (-134), while Manchester United (+320) are massive underdogs. The draw at +290 is enticing, but only if City continue to be lackluster in attack.

Prediction

I wouldn’t be surprised if this is a draw, but Manchester City have improved drastically at the back in recent weeks. As long as they can put away the chances they create, Guardiola’s boys should ease to victory and close the gap on the title contenders. Man United 1-3 Man City

How to watch Manchester United – Manchester City, stream and start time

Kickoff: 12:30pm ET, Saturday

TV Channel: NBC

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

