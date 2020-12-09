Newcastle – West Brom: How to watch, stream, start time, odds, prediction

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Newcastle – West Brom: Newcastle United hopes to put its COVID-19 scare and West Bromwich Albion further in the rear view mirror with a win Saturday morning at St. James’ Park (Start time 10am ET online via Peacock Premium).

The Magpies are in 13th place with 14 points, eight points clear of West Brom and the drop zone. Newcastle’s played one fewer match than the Baggies due to last week’s coronavirus pandemic postponement of the match at Villa.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Newcastle – West Brom.

Newcastle – West Brom team news

There are some unknowns with the Magpies given the COVID-19 outbreak that postponed last week’s match at Aston Villla. Newcastle waits on Jamaal Lascelles, Ryan Fraser, Andy Carroll, Allan Saint-Maximin, Isaac Hayden, Dwight Gayle, and Martin Dubravka. Paul Dummett is out.

West Brom is without its best attacked in suspended Matheeus Pereira, and also won’t have Hal Robson-Kanu and Conor Townsend. Jake Livermore could return and Sam Field is a longer shot to play.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

The Magpies are +112 to win at home, with West Brom’s +245 to win a bit more unlikely than the +230 for a draw.

Newcastle – West Brom prediction

Pereira would be key to unlocking Newcastle’s defense. As long as the Magpies don’t have too many undisclosed COVID-19 absences, look for them to put a lot of heat on Slaven Bilic. Newcastle 2-1 West Brom.

How to watch Newcastle – West Brom stream and start time

Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

