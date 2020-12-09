There are so many questions swirling around Paul Pogba and Manchester United right now.

Given Man United’s shock exit from the UEFA Champions League, selling Pogba in January now seems like the best option for everyone.

Pogba, 27, is contracted to Manchester United until the summer of 2022 but his agent came out all guns blazing as he confirmed the French superstar wants a transfer in January.

On the eve of a key UEFA Champions League showdown for United, and just ahead of a huge Manchester derby, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did not seem impressed with the timing of all of this. At all.

What did Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, say?

Speaking to Tuttosport in Italy, Raiola confirmed that a return to Juventus is something that Pogba would want.

“Maybe Juventus could be his next destination. Why not? Among other things, the relationship with the club and his former team-mates is excellent,” Raiola said. “In these COVID times, not many can afford Paul but the important thing is wanting to sign him.”

And here are the initial comments from Raiola about Pogba wanting to leave.

“There’s no point beating about the bush. It’s better to speak out clearly, look forward and avoid wasting time to find culprits. Paul is unhappy at Man Utd, he can’t manage to express himself like he wants to and like people expect him to. He needs to change team, he needs a change of scenery. He has a contract that will expire in a year and a half, in the summer of 2022, but the best solution for all parties is a transfer in the next (summer) window,” Raiola said.

“Otherwise the Old Trafford club, which I have a great relationship with, knows well that they would risk losing him on a free transfer, given that at the moment it’s not the player’s intention to extend the contract. If anybody can’t understand this, then they know little or nothing about football. Anyway, they’re free to direct all the blame to myself if Paul were to leave next summer.”

What now for Pogba, Manchester United?

We break that down in the video above, as it seems highly unlikely that Raiola is trying to get a new contract for Pogba at United.

His time in the Premier League is almost up, but the big problem now is that it is public knowledge that Pogba wants out, his transfer value has plummeted.

United will be lucky to get $30-40 million for him in January, as Raiola has said he will leave on a free transfer if he isn’t sold in January.

What a mess, and what a waste of four years for Pogba at Manchester United.

