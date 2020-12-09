Jose Mourinho has revealed his sadness at the scenes in PSG-Basaksehir, as their UEFA Champions League game was abandoned on Tuesday due to alleged racist abuse from fourth official, Sebastian Coltescu.

The alleged incident took place on the sidelines towards one of the coaching staff of Istanbul Basaksehir, Pierre Webo, as it is alleged the fourth official used a racial slur towards him.

Istanbul Basaksehir forward Demba Ba reacted angrily on the sidelines and both sets of players and staff walked off in protest. The PSG-Basaksehir game will restart from the 14th minute, with a different referee crew, on Wednesday as the game will be completed.

Mourinho revealed he knows the referee, Ovidiu Hategan, well and sent a strong message against racism of any form.

“Very sad situation. Every form of racism has to be fought and never accepted. I’m very sad of course I am very sad because we don’t want that in football. I personally know the referee, not the fourth official, the referee. Good, very good guy, very good referee. To be involved, indirectly, not directly in the game that will become quite iconic is not a nice thing

“The fourth official only he can express his feelings. Of course, he made an unacceptable mistake but only him can open his heart, apologize and accept the consequences but probably he is also a very good referee but everyone in football and society, we have our responsibilities in relation to this situation and if you make mistakes you have to accept the responsibilities. [For a] Champions League game to stop after 15 mins for a very sad reason will become iconic and hopefully never happens again. But yes, as a football guy I am very, very sorry that in my industry that situation happens.”

UEFA is investigating the situation and an announcement is expected in the coming days about the next step forward.

