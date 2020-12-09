Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Could Christian Pulisic be unseated as U.S. Soccer’s Male Player of the Year?

The Chelsea man has claimed the honor in two of the last three years, a run interrupted only by Zack Steffen in 2018.

No men’s player has won the award in three of four seasons, and no one’s claimed the honor in consecutive seasons since Clint Dempsey in 2011 and 2012 followed up Landon Donovan’s wins in 2009 and 2010.

Here are the nominees for Male, Female, Young Male, Young Female, and Player of the Year With a Disability.

2020 U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year

Pulisic’s two wins already have him in lofty company at age 22. Multiple winners include Donovan (4), Dempsey (3), Kasey Keller (3), Tim Howard (2), Jozy Altidore (2), and Marcelo Balboa (2).

2020 U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year

On the women’s side, Julie Ertz will not claim her third honor in four years. The USWNT defender is not one of five finalists for Female Player of the Year.

The nominees are:

Abby Dahlkemper, who played the most USWNT minutes for the second-straight year.

Crystal Dunn, who started every USWNT game in 2020

Lindsey Horan tied for the team lead in goals.

Sam Mewis, who plays for Man City along with USWNT star Rose Lavelle

Christen Press, who moved to Manchester United with teammate Tobin Heath

None of the nominees have previously won the award.

2020 U.S. Soccer Young Male Player of the Year

Brenden Aaronson, Philadelphia Union

Mark McKenzie, Philadelphia Union

Chris Richards, Bayern Munich

Giovanni Reyna, Borussia Dortmund

Yunus Musah, Valencia

2020 U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year

Mia Fishel, UCLA and U-20 YNT

Naomi Girma, Stanford University and U-20 YNT

Trinity Rodman, Washington State University and U-20 YNT

2020 U.S. Soccer Player of the Year With a Disability

Adam Ballou, U.S. Para 7-a-Side National Team

CP youth soccer

Jordan Dickey, U.S. Power Soccer National Team

