Who can Premier League clubs draw in Champions League knockouts?

The UEFA Champions League field for the Round of 16 is set after a tense Wednesday in Europe saw Real Madrid, Borussia Monchengladbach, and Atletico Madrid seize places in the knockout rounds.

So what’s next? Plenty.

The Round of 16 draw is Monday, where nine USMNT players will find out who they’ll face in the knockout rounds.

Who has qualified? Who is seeded? Who can the Premier League clubs draw and how can you watch the draw in the USA? The answers are below.

UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw rules

Clubs cannot draw group mates or teams from their own domestic leagues.

The three Premier League sides to advance into the knockout rounds have fewer limitations than ever as Chelsea, Liverpool, and Man City have all won their groups and will be seeded teams.

But they all could draw Lionel Messi and Barcelona or Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid.

Are any USMNT players in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16?

Yes. A lot of them.

Weston McKennie and Juventus won Group E, while group runners-up Barcelona boast Sergino Dest and Konrad de la Fuente.

Chelsea has some guy named Christian Pulisic. He’s from Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Borussia Dortmund’s Giovanni Reyna helped his team to win Group F, while Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig finished second in Group H.

Goalkeeper Zack Steffen is a part of the Group C winners Man City.

Bayern Munich won Group A with defender Chris Richards.

NYCFC teen Joe Scally joins Borussia Monchengladbach in January, and will be with a Champions League outfit thanks to Inter’s draw with Shakhtar.

Europa League: Philadelphia’s Brenden Aaronson joins American coach Jesse Marsch at Red Bull Salzburg and they’ll head to the Europa League despite a fine performance against Atletico Madrid. Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath saw his side finish third and dip into the UEL as well.

How to watch the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw?

Date: Monday, Dec. 14

Start time: 6 am ET

Where: House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland

Stream: UEFA.com

When is the UEFA Champions League Round of 16

The first legs of the home-and-away ties will be played over two weeks, on Feb. 16-17 and 23-24.

The second legs are March 9-10 and 16-17.

UEFA Champions League Round of 16 field

Seeded teams

Bayern Munich

Real Madrid

Manchester City

Liverpool

Chelsea

Borussia Dortmund

Juventus

Paris Saint-Germain

Unseeded teams

Atletico Madrid

Borussia Monchengladbach

Porto

Atalanta

Sevilla

Lazio

Barcelona

RB Leipzig

Who can Premier League clubs draw?

Chelsea: Atletico Madrid, Borussia Monchengladbach, Porto, Atalanta, Lazio, Barcelona, RB Leipzig

Liverpool: Atletico Madrid, Borussia Monchengladbach, Shakhtar Donestk, Inter Milan, Porto, Sevilla, Lazio, Barcelona, RB Leipzig

Man City: Atletico Madrid, Borussia Monchengladbach, Sevilla, Atalanta, Lazio, Barcelona, RB Leipzig.

