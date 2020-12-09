Wolves – Aston Villa: How to watch, start time, stream, odds, prediction

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Wolves – Aston Villa: Two clubs who’ve slipped to the edge of the top-bottom half divide on the Premier League table look to get back to winning ways early Saturday when Wolves host Aston Villa at the Molineux (Start time 7:30am ET online via Peacock Premium).

The Wolves are 10th with 17 points. That’s two points ahead of their Saturday morning visitors, but 12th-place Villa has played two fewer games.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Wolves – Aston Villa.

Wolves – Aston Villa team news

Wolves are without Jonny Otto and Raul Jimenez, the latter of whom was released from the hospital following his horrifying head injury and skull surgery.

Villa is still waiting on Wesley to return to fitness, and we’ll await Dean Smith’s update on Ross Barkley, Frederic Guilbert, Keinan Davis, and Kortney Hause. Thomas Heaton and Bjorn Engels are long shots.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Odds are tight here, where Wolves are +125 to win compared to Villa’s +220 and a draw netting +225.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Wolves – Aston Villa prediction

Villa lost home-and-away to Wolves last season but both were one-goal games. Villa could be fresh or rusty while Wolves will be stung after a 4-0 blowout loss to Liverpool. Wolves 1-1 Aston Villa.

How to watch Wolves – Aston Villa stream and start time

Kickoff: 7:30am ET Saturday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

