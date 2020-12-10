Arsenal – Burnley: How to watch, start time, team news, prediction, odds

Arsenal – Burnley wasn’t the most obvious choice to be a battle of teams in an around the relegation zone three months into the 2020-21 Premier League season, but such is life in 2020 as the Gunners and Clarets prepare to battle at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 2:15 pm ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Following last weekend’s north London derby defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal are winless in their last four Premier League games and have just one point to show for their troubles during the same period. Furthermore, the Gunners have scored just two goals in their last seven games and only one from open play.

Only one side in the Premier League has been as futile in attack over the last two months: Burnley.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal – Burnley this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Arsenal – Burnley: (INJURY REPORT)

Arsenal: QUESTIONABLE: David Luiz (head), Reiss Nelson (head), Sead Kolasinac (undisclosed) | OUT: Thomas Partey (thigh), Nicolas Pepe (suspension)

Burnley: QUESTIONABLE: Dale Stephens (thigh), Robbie Brady (thigh), Johann Berg Gudmundsson (undisclosed), Phil Bardsley (back) | OUT: Jack Cork (ankle)

What they’re saying: Arsenal – Burnley

Mikel Arteta, on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s goal drought: “No one is undroppable. At the end of the day, we have to find the right players to win football matches. But we cannot forget what Auba has done for this club and what he has done in recent months, not years ago. As well, I see how he’s training and how he’s behaving, how much he wants to turn this situation around. When I see that type of hunger, it’s about supporting the player as well as the status he has in the team, because of the performances he has provided.”

Sean Dyche, on fans returning to stadiums: “It’s brilliant, it’s a starting point. It hasn’t solved everything yet, but with news of the vaccine becoming available and being rolled out I think and hope that numbers will change quickly on the back of these early games and these low-ish numbers. Hopefully they’ll build quickly along with the news from the Central Government. That’s what we’re hoping for. It will be great to have fans back in, it gives them a taste of the game again as they’ll literally be pitch-side. Science will win the day, hopefully, and fans can get back inside the stadiums quicker than we thought.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Arsenal (-189) | Burnley (+525) | Draw (+300)

Prediction

Pain. Suffering. Frustration. Two teams that don’t know where the goal is. Eventually, a late penalty kick hands Arsenal the win and makes everyone forget that Arteta’s team was no better than Burnley for the vast majority of 90 minutes. Arsenal 1-0 Burnley.

How to watch Arsenal – Burnley: stream and start time

Kickoff: 2:15 pm ET Sunday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

