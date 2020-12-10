Crystal Palace – Tottenham: Tottenham heads to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace on Sunday, looking to keep the heat on reigning champions Liverpool as the first of the Premier League’s top two teams to play this weekend (Watch live, 9:15am ET Sunday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com)

Spurs have 24 points and have not lost in the Premier League since Opening Day. Jose Mourinho’s bunch are ahead of Liverpool on goal differential.

The host Eagles beat West Brom last week through memorable performances from Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke.

Sunday will be Spurs’ 22nd match in 91 days. For Palace, it will be 12 in the last 92. Can the Eagles take advantage?

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Crystal Palace – Tottenham.

Team news (INJURY REPORT)

Crystal Palace — OUT: Wayne Hennessey (muscular), Connor Wickham (undisclosed), Nathan Ferguson (knee), Martin Kelly (calf)

Tottenham — OUT: Erik Lamela (calf), QUESTIONABLE: Serge Aurier (undisclosed)

What they’re saying ahead of Crystal Palace – Tottenham

Roy Hodgson on Christian Benteke building off big game last week : “He’s waited a long time, he’s been on the bench and waited quite a long time this season without actually getting in and showing what he can do and that’s even going back into the lockdown period. He’s been patient but he’s never stopped working, to be fair to him. [Versus West Brom] he showed the type of player he was when Palace bought him from Liverpool and, once again, he showed everybody out there: ‘I haven’t lost anything, I’m still Christian Benteke. You can still rely on me.'”

Jose Mourinho understands Dele Alli leaving bench early on Thursday : “A player that is on the bench and then realizes that he’s not one of the five players is not a happy player and I wouldn’t expect him to be happy. But every player that is on the bench or every player that leaves the pitch in cold weather, with me, they can go to the dressing room and I even prefer if that happens.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Palace is +360 to win, and +270 comes the wagerer’s way for a draw. Tottenham’s odds to take all three points are -137.

Crystal Palace – Tottenham prediction

Spurs rested most of their stars on Thursday and the North Londoners were at home. But an in-form Zaha and Benteke could challenge Tottenham’s back line. A goal? Sure, but Tottenham has too much going for it right now. Palace 1-2 Tottenham.

How to watch Crystal Palace – Tottenham stream and start time

Kickoff: 9:15am ET Sunday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream online via NBCSports.com

