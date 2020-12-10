EPL betting odds for the Premier League Week 12 have been released but we know the bookies don’t always get it right and there is plenty of cash to be made up there.

Here are the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League 2020-21 season is in full flow and the EPL betting odds all over the place with new signings galore, some teams having a fast start to the new season and injuries already having an impact early on.

The Premier League score predictions below encompass the games during Week 12 of the season, as leaders Tottenham head to Crystal Palace in a London derby, Liverpool travel to Fulham, while Everton host Chelsea and there’s the small matter of a Manchester derby as Manchester United v Manchester City will be fun.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Check out our Premier League score predictions below, plus the betting odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

PREMIER LEAGUE PREDICTIONS

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Man United 1-3 Man City – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC)

Crystal Palace 0-2 Tottenham – (Sunday, 9:15 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Everton 1-3 Chelsea – (Saturday, 3 p.m. ET, Peacock Premium)

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Southampton 2-1 Sheffield United – (Sunday, 7 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Leicester 1-1 Brighton – (Sunday, 2:15 p.m. ET, Peacock Premium)

Wolves 1-1 Aston Villa – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, Peacock Premium)

Fulham 2-3 Liverpool – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Newcastle 0-2 West Brom – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Peacock Premium)

Arsenal 1-1 Burnley – (Sunday, 2:15 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

Leeds 2-1 West Ham – (Friday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

EPL BETTING ODDS – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

Friday, December 11: (+120) Leeds v. West Ham (+200) Tie: +260

Saturday, December 12: (+125) Wolves v. Aston Villa (+220), Tie: +225

Saturday, December 12: (+120) Newcastle v. West Brom (+225), Tie: +225

Saturday, December 12: (+325) Man United v. Man City (-137), Tie: +300

Saturday, December 12: (+320) Everton v. Chelsea (-134), Tie: +290

Sunday, December 13: (-143) Southampton v. Sheffield United (+380), Tie: +270

Sunday, December 13: (+360) Crystal Palace v. Tottenham (-137), Tie: +270

Sunday, December 13: (+750) Fulham v. Liverpool (-334), Tie: +450

Sunday, December 13: (-189) Arsenal v. Burnley (+525), Tie: +300

Sunday, December 13: (+100) Leicester v. Brighton (+265), Tie: +240

