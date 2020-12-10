Europa League: How to watch, odds, start time, predictions

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The UEFA Europa League group stage action hits the 2020-21 season and ProSoccerTalk is here with predictions for the upcoming games as well as the latest odds for Europe’s *other* continental tournament.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

We’ve got odds for the Matchday 6 affairs, plus a North London Derby rival pulling away from the other as Arsenal and Tottenham continue to jockey for the status of PointsBet co-favorites to win the UEL.

Below is a look at predictions, the odds for the games in Week 5, plus outright winners, and how to watch and follow all of the fixtures in the USA.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

How to watch, stream Europa League

Dates: October 22 – December 10 (Group stage)

Location: Home stadiums across Europe

How to watch: CBS Sports

Live updates: UCL here at NBCSports.com

Europa League schedule, predictions

Group A – Dec. 12

CSKA Sofia v Roma – 12:55 pm ET

Young Boys v CFR Cluj — 12:55 pm ET

Group B – Dec. 12

Dundalk v Arsenal — 12:55 pm ET

Rapid Vienna v Molde — 12:55 pm ET

Group C – Dec. 12

Bayer Leverkusen v Slavia Prague – 12:55 pm ET

Hapoel Be’er Sheva v Nice – 12:55 pm ET

Group D – Dec. 12

Standard Liege v Benfica – 12:55 pm ET

Lech Poznan v Rangers – 12:55 pm ET

Group E – Dec. 12

PAOK v Granada – 12:55 pm ET

PSV Eindhoven v Omonia Nicosia – 12:55 pm ET

Group F – Dec. 12

Napoli v Real Sociedad – 12:55 pm ET

Rijeka v AZ Alkmaar – 3 pm ET

Group G – Dec. 12

Leicester City v AEK Athens — 3 pm ET

Braga v Zorya Luhansk — 3 pm ET

Group H – Dec. 12

Sparta Prague v AC Milan — 3 pm ET

Celtic v Lille — 3 pm ET

Group I – Dec. 12

Maccabi Tel Aviv v Sivasspor — 3 pm ET

Villarreal v Qarabag — canceled

Group J – Dec. 12

Ludogorets Razgrad v LASK Linz — 3 pm ET

Tottenham Hotspur v Royal Antwerp– 3 pm ET

Group K – Dec. 12

Dinamo Zagreb v CSKA Moscow — 3 pm ET

Wolfsberger v Feyenoord — 3 pm ET

Group L – Dec. 12

Hoffenheim vGent — 3 pm ET

Slovan Liberec v Red Star Belgrade — 3 pm ET

Select Europa League betting odds – Provided by our partner PointsBet

Sparta Prague (+425) v AC MiIan (-175) | Draw (+340)

Tottenham Hotspur (-275) v Royal Antwerp (+650) | Draw (+420)

Hoffenheim (-260) v Gent (+600) | Draw (+425)

Celtic (+215) v Lille (+120) | Draw (+260)

Leicester City (-280) v AEK Athens (+700) | Draw (+420)

Dundalk (+1500) v Arsenal (-650) | Draw (+675)

Lech Poznan (+380) v Rangers(-155) | Draw (+320)

CSKA Sofia (+320) v AS Roma (-130) | Draw (+290)

Bayer Leverkusen (-160) v Slavia Prague (+400) | Draw (+320)

Napoli (+105) v Real Sociedad (+250) | Draw (+260)

Outright winner

Tottenham Hotspur (+550)

Arsenal (+600)

AC Milan (+900)

Leicester City (+1100)

Napoli (+1400)

Bayer Leverkusen (+1400)

Villarreal (+1600)

AS Roma (+1600)

Benfica (+1800)

Real Sociedad (+2000)

Hoffenheim (+2500)

Lille (+3300)

Granada (+4000)

Rangers (+4000)

PSV Eindhoven (+8000)

Braga (+8000)

Feyenoord (+8000)

CSKA Moscow (+9000)

AZ Alkmaar (+9000)

Slavia Prague (+12500)

>>> (All further underdogs)

