Europa League: Tottenham, Leicester win groups; USMNT’s Weah scores

The final day of the 2020-21 Europa League group stage saw Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City join Premier League mates Arsenal as group winners, while an American forward finally got his first goal for his club… against his former club.

AC Milan, Napoli, and PSV Eindhoven also won their groups ahead of the Round of 32 in February.

Dundalk 2-4 Arsenal

U.S. and England youth international Folarin Balogun scored a goal and added an assist as the much-changed Gunners enjoyed a rather open game with their Irish hosts.

Edward Nketiah and Mohamed Elneny scored first half goals as Arsenal led 2-1 at the break and 4-1 after Balogun came off the bench to assist Joe Willock and reap the rewards of a Nicolas Pepe assist in the 80th minute.

Emile Smith-Rowe had an assist to give him a goal or assist in three-straight UEL matches, while 19-year-old Ben Cottrell and 18-year-old Miguel Azeez made senior debuts off the bench.

Leicester City 2-0 AEK Athens

Cengiz Under scored his first goal for Leicester City with a 12th-minute rip and Harvey Barnes added a second two minutes later on a comfortable day at the King Power Stadium for the hosts.

Under hit a ball about as hard as they get hit for the group winners.

Cengiz Ünder 💥 That's his first goal for Leicester. pic.twitter.com/JbBIJRl6QI — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) December 10, 2020

Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Royal Antwerp

The visitors are one of the only teams to solve Spurs this season, beating Tottenham in Belgium, and it took Jose Mourinho’s men some time to figure out the Belgians on Thursday.

Spurs out-attempted Antwerp 20-2 on the day but needed 57 minutes to open the scoring, Gareth Bale’s vicious free kick saved but the rebound but home by Carlos Vinicius.

Substitute striker Harry Kane entered the game in the 59th and set up Giovani Lo Celso for Spurs’ second of the night to seal the group with a leap over the visitors.

The free-kick from Gareth Bale. The rebound from Carlos Vinícius. 👏 pic.twitter.com/FBiX3cXuaf — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) December 10, 2020

Young Boys 2-1 CFR Cluj

An official’s bad call and distinctly poor use of options to overrule it sent Cluj out of the Europa League.

The visitors led 1-0 in the 90th-minute when the ref believed he saw Cluj goalkeeper Cristian Balgradean’s punch attempt land on an attacker’s head.

Replays showed he got the ball first but nothing changed because VAR was not available. Young Boys converted the penalty and scored in stoppage time to send the Romanian visitors crashing out of the tournament.

84': Young Boys 0-1 Cluj — Cluj set to advance 90': Young Boys penalty, Sandomierski sent off — replay shows Cluj 'keeper got the ball 90'+3': Young Boys 1-1 Cluj — Nsame scores, Young Boys set to advance 90+5': Nsame sent off 90+6': Young Boys 2-1 Cluj — Young Boys advance pic.twitter.com/azxkivhjzd — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) December 10, 2020

Celtic 3-2 Lille

American winger Timothy Weah got a rare start for the Ligue 2 visitors, and scored a second-half equalizer against his former club.

David Turnbull had a goal and an assist for the struggling and already-eliminated Scottish side. Christopher Jullien and Callum McGregor also scored for Celtic.

Jonathan Ikone bagged Lille’s first goal before Weah’s first goal for the club following an injury-ravaged 2019-20 season.

The 20-year-old Weah, who assisted in last UEL sub spot versus Slavia Prague, played as a sort of left midfielder at Celtic Park, winning 8-of-12 duels, drawing three fouls, and making four tackles.

Tim Weah scores his first goal for Lille. The @USMNT forward scores against his former team. pic.twitter.com/TznTIU3jQ0 — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) December 10, 2020

Europa League results

CSKA Sofia 3-1 Roma

Rapid Vienna 2-2 Molde

Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 Slavia Prague

Hapoel Be’er Sheva 1-0 Nice

Standard Liege 2-2 Benfica

Lech Poznan 0-2 Rangers

PAOK 0-0 Granada

PSV Eindhoven 4-0 Omonia Nicosia

Napoli 1-1 Real Sociedad

Rijeka 2-1 AZ Alkmaar

Braga 2-0 Zorya Luhansk

Sparta Prague 0-1 AC Milan

Celtic 3-2 Lille

Maccabi Tel Aviv 1-0 Sivasspor

Villarreal v Qarabag — canceled

Ludogorets Razgrad 1-3 LASK Linz

Dinamo Zagreb 3-1 CSKA Moscow

Wolfsberger 1-0 Feyenoord

Hoffenheim 4-1 Gent

Slovan Liberec 0-0 Red Star Belgrade

