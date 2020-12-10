Fulham – Liverpool: How to watch, start time, stream link, odds, prediction

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Fulham – Liverpool: Liverpool brings its seven-match unbeaten Premier League run to Craven Cottage for a visit to Fulham on Sunday (Watch live, 11:30am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Fulham’s seven points are one outside the bottom three after the Cottagers followed up a surprise win at Leicester City with a 2-0 loss at Man City.

Now back home, Fulham will hope the visitors are a bit tired from a midweek Champions League draw with Midtjylland. Liverpool’s 24 points are the joint-best total in the league, though Spurs are ahead of the Reds on five goals of differential.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Fulham – Liverpool.

Team news (INJURY REPORT)

Fulham will be without Kenny Tete and Terence Kongolo.

Alisson Becker is out, along with Joe Gomez, Xherdan Shaqiri, Virgil van Dijk, James Milner, Thiago Alcantara, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Kostas Tsimkas is a bit of a long shot but could return.

What they’re saying ahead of Fulham – Liverpool

Fulham’s Tom Cairney thinks the club can stay up : “Two years ago, because of the way we got promoted, because of the style of football we played and when we went half the (Championship) season unbeaten, I feel like we started that season a little bit naive. This time, it feels like we’re in every game. … I understand people saying, ‘Oh, it’s going to be the same again. We’ve lost, conceded goals’. But within these four walls, and within our dressing room, it doesn’t feel like that. I’m confident we’ve got more than enough to stay up.”

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp on VAR decision versus Midtjylland : “I haven’t seen it back but it took too long and it was really cold. It’s really hard. I used to be one of the people who said VAR is a good idea but I’m not sure I’d say that again.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

No surprise to see that Liverpool are heavy favorites to win at -334, while Fulham would net +750 for three points at home. A draw pays +450.

Fulham – Liverpool prediction

The Reds barely used Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Andy Robertson, and Jordan Henderson at midweek and totally rested Georginio Wijnaldum and Joel Matip. While Fulham is improving, the Reds didn’t even leave Merseyside this week. London won’t kill them. Fulham 1-3 Liverpool.

How to watch Fulham – Liverpool stream and start time

Kickoff: 11:30am ET Sunday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

