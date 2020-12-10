Lampard says Pulisic fit for Everton – Chelsea despite ‘tiny’ hamstring fright

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard played down injury worries for USMNT star Christian Pulisic (after, of course, revealing some).

Lampard did not use Pulisic in a midweek draw with Krasnodar and the manager revealed the reason: Pulisic felt a twinge in his hamstring following the Blues’ 3-1 win over Leeds last weekend.

“Christian Pulisic had a tiny bit of awareness off the back of the Leeds game in one of his hamstrings, but he’s training normally,” Lampard said, adding that he expects Pulisic to play Saturday versus Everton (start time 3pm ET on Peacock Premium).

The 22-year-old has gone 16, 67, and 60 minutes in his last three outings culminating in the Leeds game, which saw him come off the bench after a half-hour for injured Hakim Ziyech.

The midweek break seems like it’s more about the latest step in Lampard’s quest to manager Pulisic and keep the explosive American free of his previous injury problems.

Here’s Lampard from Football.London:

“Christian is a work in progress. I don’t want to call this an injury that he had in midweek. If the game had been a different type of game then maybe I would have used him. We know his abilities and that’s very clear. He showed them when he came on against Leeds in midweek. I just have to find the best way of getting it out of him consistently.”

This caution regarding Pulisic in the wake of injuries to Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ziyech, of course, is good news.

Lampard’s not desperate to force minutes out of his American star, who is anxious to build on his first PL goal.

