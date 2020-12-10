Leicester – Brighton: How to watch, start time, team news, prediction, odds

Leicester City will look to build upon last weekend’s late, dramatic, skid-stopping victory over Sheffield United when they host a downtrodden Brighton & Hove Albion side at the King Power Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 2:15 pm ET, on Peacock Premium).

Jamie Vardy’s stoppage-time winner snapped Leicester’s two-game losing skid and saw the Foxes tighten their grip on a top-four place in the Premier League table as a result. Still, though, that Leicester required that late winning goal to beat the 20th-place side — one with a single point from its first 11 games — will point to a few remaining warts at the King Power.

For starters, starting center back Caglar Soyuncu and right back Ricardo Pereira remain out through injuries, while another — left back Timothy Castagne — could go either way for Sunday’s clash. Their absences have hurt Leicester’s defensive solidity, sure, but also their ability to win the ball back and create the kind of devastating counter-attacking chances for which Leicester are known.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Leicester – Brighton this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Leicester – Brighton: (INJURY REPORT)

Leicester: QUESTIONABLE: Timothy Castagne (thigh) | OUT: Caglar Soyuncu (groin), Ricardo Pereira (groin), Daniel Amartey (thigh)

Brighton: QUESTIONABLE: Jose Izquierdo (knee), Christian Walton (ankle), Alexis McAllister (COVID-19), Davy Propper (fitness) | OUT: Adam Lallana (groin), Florin Andone (knee)

What they’re saying: Leicester – Brighton

Brendan Rodgers, on priorities: “My yardstick has always been about influence, how I can influence players and develop them. Winning trophies for myself is not at the forefront of my mind. There are a lot of great managers that never get a chance to do it. My challenge was to get Leicester into the higher echelons of the Premier League and compete in European competition. Once we did it in the first season, I want to repeat it. Everyone wants to win trophies, but I love my job here, and that’s my focus.”

Graham Potter, on fans returning to the Amex: “I think it was a positive. It was great for us to have the supporters there and I thought they were great. They got behind the team, I thought they brought an atmosphere, I thought they encouraged the lads. So, I am delighted to have them back, we have missed them and are looking forward to having them back again.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Leicester (+100) | Brighton (+265) | Draw (+240)

Prediction

Brighton’s controversial defeat to Southampton on Monday will have been the latest kick in the teeth for a Seagulls side which has hugely out-performed its results this season. That Brighton, one of the Premier League’s top sides in possession of the ball, sits 16th in the table is minor tragedy. They’ll give Leicester plenty of problems and might just take something from this game. Leicester 2-2 Brighton.

How to watch Leicester – Brighton: stream and start time

Kickoff: 2:15 pm ET Sunday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

