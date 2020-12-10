Southampton – Sheffield United: How to watch, start time, stream link, odds

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Southampton – Sheffield United: About 2,000 Southampton fans will get their first look at Ralph Hasenhuttl’s improved Saints on Sunday when Sheffield United heads to St. Mary’s (Watch live, 7am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The visitors are off to the worst start in Premier League history with only one point in 11 matches, including six-straight losses.

Saints, meanwhile, sit in fifth place, one point back of fourth and four back of leaders Spurs and Liverpool.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Southampton – Sheffield United.

Team news (INJURY REPORT)

Saints have a relatively clean bill of health and will be favored to continue their good form to start the season.

Enda Stevens and Ethan Ampadu could return to Blades, while Lys Mousset is a bigger question mark and Jack O’Connell is out for the season.

What they’re saying ahead of Southampton – Sheffield United

Kyle Walker-Peters on how he’s grown under Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl : “Massively. The way he wants us to play is very intense, high energy and that suits me really well. I am in a team where it really complements me, so for that reason I am improving every game and I feel like I am confident every game and hopefully that continues.”

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder on reversing their fortunes : “We’ve just got to carry on working hard, carry on believing and if we do that — continue to put everything in — then I’m sure things will turn for us. Yes, there’s things we can do better and yes, we have got to look at ourselves. We’re not ignoring that and we won’t ignore that. But we’re also doing a lot of things well, certainly as well as we did last season.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Saints bag -143 for a win. A draw between Southampton and Blades yields +270, while a United win pays +380.

Southampton – Sheffield United prediction

Blades have been very unlucky this season while Saints got the rub of the green with a late penalty to beat Brighton. That doesn’t mean United can head south and handle its business with Danny Ings and Co., but it won’t hurt. Southampton 1-1 Sheffield United.

How to watch Southampton – Sheffield United stream and start time

Kickoff: 7am ET Sunday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

