Who can Premier League teams draw in the Europa League?

The 32 teams remaining in the UEFA Europa League field will learn their next steps towards glory and an automatic spot in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League next week.

The Round of 32 draw is Monday, just after the Champions League draw, where nine USMNT players will find out who they’ll face in the knockout rounds.

Who has qualified? Who is seeded? Who can the Premier League clubs draw and how can you watch the draw in the USA? The answers are below.

UEFA Europa League Round of 16 draw rules

Clubs cannot draw group mates or teams from their own domestic leagues, but teams dropping down from the Champions League can draw each other.

The four Premier League sides to advance into the knockout rounds have fewer limitations than ever as Leicester City, Arsenal, and Totteenham all won their groups and Manchester United is seeded as well.

That said, there are some very good unseeded teams including Lille, Real Sociedad, Benfica, and Granada while Champions League third-place sides Red Bull Salzburg, Dynamo Kiev, Krasnodar, and Olympiacos are also unseeded.

Are any USMNT or U.S. eligible players in the UEFA Europa League Round of 32?

Yes.

Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun has represented the U.S. at the U-18 level but has spent plenty more time in the England youth set-up.

Red Bull Salzburg has two American connections as the Philadelphia Union’s Brenden Aaronson is joining American coach Jesse Marsch in January.

Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath saw his side finish third in the UCL and dip into the UEL as well.

Lille will bring Timothy Weah to the knockout rounds after his goal on Thursday, while ex-Seattle Sounders man Henry Wingo and Molde advanced after finishing second to Arsenal in Group B.

Benfica qualified, and USYNT goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos is with Benfica B.

PSV Eindhoven’s Richy Ledezma was injured making just his second career start for the club.

How to watch the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 draw?

Date: Monday, Dec. 14

Start time: 7 am ET

Where: House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland

Stream: UEFA.com

When is the UEFA Europa League Round of 32?

The Round of 32 will be played on Thursday, Feb. 25, with the draw for the round of 16 on Friday, Feb. 26.

UEFA Europa League Round of 32 field

Seeded teams

Arsenal

Ajax

Bayer Leverkusen

Club Brugge

Dinamo Zagreb

Hoffenheim

Leicester City

Manchester United

AC Milan

Napoli

PSV Eindhoven

Rangers

AS Roma

Shakhtar Donetsk

Tottenham Hotspur

Villarreal

Unseeded teams

Red Star Belgrade

Dynamo Kiev

Krasnodar

Olympiacos

Red Bull Salzburg

Young Boys

Maccabi Tel-Aviv

Molde

Slavia Prague

Benfica

Granada

Real Sociedad

Braga

Lille

Royal Antwerp

Wolfsberger

Who can Premier League clubs draw in the Round of 32?

Arsenal: Red Star Belgrade, Dynamo Kiev, Krasnodar, Olympiacos, Red Bull Salzburg, Young Boys, Maccabi Tel-Aviv, Slavia Prague, Benfica, Granada, Real Sociedad, Braga, Lille, Royal Antwerp, Wolfsberger

Leicester City: Red Star Belgrade, Dynamo Kiev, Krasnodar, Olympiacos, Red Bull Salzburg, Young Boys, Maccabi Tel-Aviv, Molde, Slavia Prague, Benfica, Granada, Real Sociedad, Lille, Royal Antwerp, Wolfsberger

Manchester United: Red Star Belgrade, Dynamo Kiev, Krasnodar, Olympiacos, Red Bull Salzburg, Young Boys, Maccabi Tel-Aviv, Molde, Slavia Prague, Benfica, Granada, Real Sociedad, Braga, Lille, Royal Antwerp, Wolfsberger

Tottenham Hotspur: Red Star Belgrade, Dynamo Kiev, Krasnodar, Olympiacos, Red Bull Salzburg, Young Boys, Maccabi Tel-Aviv, Molde, Slavia Prague, Benfica, Granada, Real Sociedad, Braga, Lille, Wolfsberger

