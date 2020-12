Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Americans Abroad: It’s a big weekend for USMNT stars in Europe, particularly in Germany where a pair of barely-20-something stars — Tyler Adams from RB Leipzig and Josh Sargent from Werder Bremen — are set to face off on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic should start again for Chelsea on Saturday when the Blues face Everton at Stamford Bridge. Pulisic has made three appearances (two starts, in succession) since returning from a hamstring injury, though he is yet to 90 minutes once again.

Weston McKennie and Juventus are working toward reeling in Serie A leaders AC Milan in their quest for a 10th straight scudetto, while Sergiño Dest and Barcelona sit 9th in La Liga and have some serious work to do to put themselves in the title race alongside Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid Real Sociedad.

Here’s a handy list of many of the top Americans abroad (ones to have featured for the USMNT semi-recently) expected to play or be in contention to play this weekend in England, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Portugal and the Netherlands…

England

Premier League

Christian Pulisic, Chelsea — 3 pm ET, Saturday, at Everton [ STREAM ]

Antonee Robinson, Fulham — 11:30 am ET, Sunday, v Liverpool [ STREAM ]

Tim Ream, Fulham — 11:30 am ET, Sunday, v Liverpool [ STREAM ]

Zack Steffen, Man City — 12:30 pm ET, Saturday, at Man United [ STREAM ]

DeAndre Yedlin, Newcastle United — 10 am ET, Saturday, v West Brom [ STREAM ]

EFL Championship

Geoff Cameron, QPR — 10 am ET, Saturday, v Reading

Duane Holmes, Derby County — 10 am ET, Saturday, v Stoke City

Cameron Carter-Vickers, Bournemouth — 10 am ET, Saturday, v Huddersfield Town

Germany

Bundesliga

Gio Reyna, Borussia Dortmund — 9:30 am ET, Saturday, v Stuttgart

Tyler Adams, RB Leipzig — 9:30 am ET, Saturday, v Werder Bremen

John Brooks, Wolfsburg — 2:30 pm ET, Friday v Eintracht Frankfurt

Chris Richards, Bayern Munich — 12:30 pm ET, Saturday, v Bayern Munich

Josh Sargent, Werder Bremen — 9:30 am ET, Saturday, at RB Leipzig

Timothy Chandler, Eintracht Frankfurt — 2:30 pm ET, Friday, at Wolfsburg

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green, Greuther Furth — 12:30 pm ET, Friday, at Sandhausen

Bobby Wood, Hamburg — 7 am ET, Saturday, at Darmstadt

Alfredo Morales, Fortuna Dusseldorf — 7:30 am ET, Sunday, at Karlsruher

Elsewhere

Serie A

Weston McKennie, Juventus — 12 pm ET, Sunday, at Genoa

La Liga

Sergiño Dest, Barcelona — 3 pm ET, Sunday, v Levante

Konrad de la Fuente, Barcelona — 3 pm ET, Sunday, v Levante

Ligue 1

Timothy Weah, Lille — 11 am ET, Sunday, v Bordeaux

Eredivisie

Richie Ledezma, PSV Eindhoven — Injured (torn ACL), out for the season

Uly Llanez, Heerenveen — 6:15 am ET, Sunday, at Vitesse

Luca de la Torre, Heracles — 2 pm ET, Friday, v Fortuna Sittard

Desevio Payne, Emmen — 12:45 pm ET, Saturday, v Den Haag

Belgian Pro League

Ethan Horvath, Club Brugge — 7:30 am ET, Sunday, at Royal Antwerp

Matt Miazga, Anderlecht — 2:45 pm ET, Friday, v Genk

Primera Liga

Reggie Cannon, Boavista — 10 am ET, Sunday, at Pacos de Ferreira

