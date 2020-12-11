MLS betting odds and upcoming schedule: Major League Soccer is set crown its 25th champion when Columbus Crew SC host the Seattle Sounders in MLS Cup 2020 on Saturday (8:30 pm ET).

It’ll be a fourth MLS Cup appearance for Seattle in five years, having won twice already, but their first against anyone other than Toronto FC. For Columbus, it’ll be the Black and Gold’s first final appearance since 2015 when they were beaten by the Portland Timbers on the very same patch of grass that will host the 2020 edition.

Click here for the latest available MLS betting odds and different odds on soccer and beyond from our new official sports betting partner PointsBet

This page will be updated following the completion of every round of games in 2020, to feature the upcoming set of fixtures and MLS betting odds.

MLS Cup 2020 betting odds

Saturday, Dec. 11 — MLS Cup 2020

Columbus Crew SC (+205) v Seattle Sounders (+135) / Draw (+235) — 8:30 pm ET

How to watch MLS Cup 2020: Columbus Crew SC – Seattle Sounders

Kickoff: 8:30 pm ET

TV: Fox

