Raul Jimenez visited the Wolves training facility on Thursday — not to train with his teammates, but to see them for the first time since fracturing his skull in a game against Arsenal 12 days prior — and provided everyone at the club with “a huge lift” in spirits.

To see Jimenez, Wolves’ superstar goal-scorer (34 goals in 86 Premier League games since joining the club in 2018), smiling and laughing again lifted an uncomfortable weight off the shoulders of many — both at the club and around the world. Jimenez was discharged from the hospital earlier this week.

Following a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of defending champions Liverpool, Jimenez’s uplifting visit couldn’t have come at a better time — quotes from Sky Sports:

“I think it was a big lift for everybody involved that was aware of the situation to see him, [after] how bad the situation was, again smiling. “Of course, a huge lift for the team-mates because they see someone that had a serious situation, [now] recovering and seeing that he is on his way back to be the same person that he was.

Espirito Santo confirmed that Raul Jimenez is “starting to get ready again,” though it remains very early days in the process and the club does not yet know when he might return to training, let alone game action.

“In this situation we don’t have a timetable. We have to follow the protocols but mainly it is about getting him healthy again so there is no rush, we have time.“

