Premier League injuries, 2020-21

Premier League injuries: It’s time to take a look at the players who might be unavailable, or set to return from injury, ahead of matchweek 12 in the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or additional precautions — will always be deemed “questionable” until they make their return to action.

Arsenal injuries

QUESTIONABLE: David Luiz (head), Reiss Nelson (head), Sead Kolasinac (undisclosed) | OUT: Thomas Partey (thigh), Nicolas Pepe (suspension), Gabriel Martinelli (knee)

Aston Villa injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Ross Barkley (thigh), Bjorn Engels (thigh), Tom Heaton (knee), Kourtney Hause (groin) Keinan Davis (ankle), Frederic Guilbert (chest) | OUT: Wesley (knee)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Jose Izquierdo (knee), Christian Walton (ankle), Alexis McAllister (COVID-19), Davy Propper (fitness) | OUT: Adam Lallana (groin), Florin Andone (knee)

Burnley injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Dale Stephens (thigh), Robbie Brady (thigh), Johann Berg Gudmundsson (undisclosed), Phil Bardsley (back) | OUT: Jack Cork (ankle)

Chelsea injuries

OUT: Hakim Ziyech (thigh), Callum Hudson-Odoi (thigh)

Crystal Palace injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Tyrick Mitchell (illness) | OUT: Nathan Ferguson (knee), Martin Kelly (calf), Wayne Hennessey (undisclosed), Connor Wickham (undisclosed)

Everton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: James Rodriguez (calf), Seamus Coleman (thigh), Robin Olsen (undisclosed) | OUT: Lucas Digne (ankle), Fabian Delph (thigh), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (calf)

Fulham injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Kenny Tete (calf) | OUT: Terrence Kongolo (foot)

Leeds United injuries

OUT: Diego Llorente (groin), Gaetano Berardi (knee), Adam Forshaw (groin), Robin Koch (knee)

Leicester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Caglar Soyuncu (groin), Timothy Castagne (thigh) | OUT: Ricardo Pereira (groin), Daniel Amartey (thigh)

Liverpool injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Alisson Becker (thigh), Diogo Jota (knock), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (knee), Konstantinos Tsimikas (knee) | OUT: Virgil van Dijk (knee), Thiago Alcantara (knee), Joe Gomez (knee), James Milner (thigh), Xherdan Shaqiri (undisclosed)

Manchester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Ilkay Gundogan (ankle) | OUT: Eric Garcia (fitness)

Manchester United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Edinson Cavani (undisclosed) | OUT: Phil Jones (knee)

Newcastle United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Allan Saint-Maximin (calf), Jamaal Lascelles (thigh), Martin Dubravka (calf), Isaac Hayden (undisclosed), Ryan Fraser (thigh), Andy Carroll (calf), Dwight Gayle (knee) | OUT: Paul Dummett (thigh)

Sheffield United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Enda Stevens (knee), Ethan Ampadu (knock), Lys Mousset (ankle) | OUT: Jack O’Connell (knee)

Southampton injuries

None

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Serge Aurier (knock), Erik Lamela (calf)

West Bromwich Albion injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Sam Field (knee), Jake Livermore (isolation) | OUT: Conor Townsend (knee), Matheus Pereira (suspension), Hal Robson-Kanu (wrist)

West Ham United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Michail Antonio (thigh), Andriy Yarmolenko (COVID-19), Ryan Fredericks (groin) | OUT: Arthur Masuaku (knee)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

OUT: Raul Jimenez (head), Jonny (knee)

