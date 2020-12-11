The episode of ‘Inside the Mind’ with Stuart Armstrong was so much fun.

From Scottish slang to secretive banter from Danny Ings, the Scotland international was in great form in the interview and that matches his form on the pitch for club and country.

Southampton midfielder Stuart Armstrong spoke with our own Joe Prince-Wright about Scotland’s dramatic Euro 2020 qualification, Southampton’s strong Premier League campaign so far and much more.

With Southampton the surprise package so far this season as they sit in fifth place in the Premier League ahead of their clash with Sheffield United on Sunday at St Mary’s Stadium (watch live, 7 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), Armstrong was coy when asked about others talking up their chances of making a push for European qualification.

“We don’t like to label where we want to finish. There are targets, but they are more short-term targets and what we need to achieved game-by game,” Armstrong said. “That works quite well for us, not going too far ahead of ourselves. That is always a good thing, and always a healthy thing.”

Armstrong revealed why things are going so well at Saints, as they have been consistently in the top four in the Premier League in 2020 in terms of wins and points gained.

“It’s hard to pinpoint. We are certainly on a good run of form. We’ve got an identity to us and there is a lot of togetherness in the squad, we get on really well and we work really hard on and off the pitch at developing that system,” Armstrong said. “We all trust each other and have that belief and ultimately it comes down to performances and getting those results. The other night [win at Brighton] wasn’t our best performance but we managed to find something to get the three points and those little differences are going a long way this season.”

It’s safe to say there hasn’t been a lot of “hoachin'” for Armstrong at Southampton this season. Watch the video, then you’ll understand that phrase…

