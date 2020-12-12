Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Only one Bundesliga contender collected a win on Saturday, opening the door for Bayer Leverkusen to move atop the table on Sunday.

Bayern Munich drew and Borussia Dortmund was clobbered at home, while RB Leipzig won to move joint-top of the table.

But unbeaten Leverkusen can move a point ahead of both if it can win Sunday morning against tricky Hoffenheim.

RB Leipzig 2-0 Werder Bremen

Marcel Sabitzer converted a penalty and Dani Olmo struck just before halftime as Julian Nagelsmann’s men built off their midweek win over Manchester United to join Bayern atop the league.

American midfielder Tyler Adams was a halftime sub for Leipzig and had a typically tidy day in the center of the park. Fellow USMNT man Josh Sargent went 90 minutes on the losing end, but Bremen only found him to the tune of 23 touches.

Union Berlin 1-1 Bayern Munich

Grischa Promel’s fourth-minute goal gave the hosts a shock lead over the Bavarian dynasty and while Bayern had most of the ball the chances were even in Berlin.

Both sides managed five shots on target, though the only Bayern goal came off — surprise, surprise — Robert Lewandowski in the 67th minute. The Polish star was set up by Kingsley Coman.

Borussia Dortmund 1-5 Stuttgart — WATCH: Reyna’s stunner

American teen Giovanni Reyna scored a wonderful goal to answer Silas Wamangituka’s opener but Dortmund fell apart in the second half and now sits fifth, five points off the leaders.

Wamangituka added a second goal and an assist after halftime, as Philipp Forster, Tanguy Coulibaly, and Nicolas Gonzalez also scored for American coach Pellegrino Matarazzo. Orel Mangala had two assists in the win.

Reyna had a goal taken off the board by VAR in the 88th minute to deny the USMNT playmaker a brace in the losing effort.

Borussia Monchengladbach 1-1 Hertha Berlin

Arsenal loanee Matteo Guendouzi scored a beauty just after halftime as Hertha opened up a surprise lead at Borussia Park.

But we’ve seen this before from Gladbach in the first league match-up after a big Champions League encounter at midweek: Marco Rose inserted Alassane Plea, Marcus Thuram, and Stefan Lainer with just under a half-hour to play and the hosts rallied for a point when Breel Embolo scored off a Mattias Ginter feed.

Hertha sporting director Arne Friedrich told us that Guendouzi has been “amazing” since arriving on loan from North London. On video evidence, he isn’t wrong.

Arsenal loanee Matteo Guendouzi balling in the Bundesliga 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/AbcfKkOOGk — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 12, 2020

Elsewhere

Wolfsburg 2-1 Eintracht Frankfurt — Friday

Freiburg 2-0 Arminia Bielefeld

Mainz 0-1 Koln

Augsburg v Schalke — 9:30 am ET Sunday

Bayer Leverkusen v Hoffenheim — Noon ET Sunday

