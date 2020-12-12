Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Everton – Chelsea is an intriguing clash on Saturday (start time 3pm ET on Peacock Premium) with these two teams heading in different directions and American winger Christian Pulisic not in the 18.

Carlo Ancelotti managed Frank Lampard at Chelsea, winning the Premier League title and the FA Cup, but after Everton started the season so well they have floundered under the Italian coach in recent weeks.

As for Lampard, his young Chelsea side are flying high and have now gone 14 games unbeaten in all competitions heading into this clash. USMNT’s Christian Pulisic is back fit and scoring, as the Blues have serious title ambitions this season.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Everton – Chelsea, as the Toffees have fared pretty well at home against Chelsea in recent meetings…

Team news: Everton – Chelsea (INJURY REPORT)

Everton: QUESTIONABLE: James Rodriguez (calf), Seamus Coleman (thigh), Robin Olsen (undisclosed) | OUT: Lucas Digne (ankle), Fabian Delph (thigh), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (calf)

Chelsea: OUT: Hakim Ziyech (thigh), Callum Hudson-Odoi (thigh), Christian Pulisic (undisclosed)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Everton are the underdogs (+320) and Chelsea are the red-hot favorites (-134), while the draw at +290 seems like a safe bet here.

Prediction

If Everton can stay solid at the back and Pickford has one of his better days, they have a chance. As much as Chelsea have improved at the back, you feel like James Rodriguez, Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin will punish any mistakes. That said, Chelsea are ruthless at the other end and have so many attacking talents firing on all cylinders. Everton 1-2 Chelsea.

How to watch Everton – Chelsea stream and start time

Kickoff: 3pm ET

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

