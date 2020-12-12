Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Erling Haaland to Manchester City?

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

The Norwegian striker is a wanted man, and reports have surfaced stating he will follow in his father’s footsteps and play in the Sky Blue of Man City.

Haaland, 20, has been in sensational form for, well, his entire career so far. He joined Borussia Dortmund from RB Salzburg in January 2020 and since then he’s scored 33 goals in 32 games for the Bundesliga giants.

A report from the Times states that Man City are making their move for Haaland, as Manchester United are also said to be pushing hard to sign Haaland.

Per the report, Man City will push hard to sign Haaland in the summer as he has a $90 million release clause in is contract which kicks in at the end of the 2020-21 season.

You could argue that $90 million for Haaland is a bargain.

Does Haaland to Manchester City make sense?

It makes sense that Pep Guardiola, who signed a two-year contract extension in November, would be searching for a new central striker to lead his attack.

Sergio Aguero, 32, has been suffering more consistent injuries in recent seasons and although Gabriel Jesus is a quality reserve center forward, does he have the x-factor that Aguero, and now Haaland, have?

Imagine Haaland being the focal point of an attack with Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden, Kevin de Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez all buzzing around him.

It would be perfect for City’s system, as Haaland can make runs in the channels but is also great at linking up play in and around the box. Much is made of his clinical finishing, and that is very important, but the way he combines with Gio Reyna, Jadon Sancho and Dortmund’s other talented young attackers suggest he would do sometng very similar at Man City.

If you’re Erling Haaland and you had a choice of teams to join next summer for $90 million, Manchester City would be at the top of that list and definitely ahead of crosstown rivals Manchester United.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports