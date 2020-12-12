Knee injury has Jota’s status in question Fulham-Liverpool

By Nicholas MendolaDec 12, 2020, 4:52 PM EST
Diogo Jota
Photo by LAURENCE GRIFFITHS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Liverpool has Diogo Jota on its very busy injured list after the Portuguese playmaker suffered an injury at midweek in the UEFA Champions League.

Klopp said Friday that the “diagnosis is not fully done” on Jota, while reports Saturday claim that the Jota will miss Liverpool’s trip to Fulham on Sunday (start time 11:30am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Jota, 24, arrived from Wolves in the most recent transfer window and has been an unqualified hit for the Anfield set.

Boasting nine goals in 970 minutes for the Reds, Jota’s absence during any part of the Festive Fixtures would be a concern. Depth is key, even if there’s only one big opponent on the London-heavy docket of Fulham, Tottenham, Crystal Palace, West Brom, Newcastle, and Saints.

Liverpool’s 24 points are the joint-best total in the league, though Spurs are ahead of the Reds on five goals worth of differential and will play at Palace just before Fulham-Liverpool kicks off on NBCSN.

