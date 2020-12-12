La Liga wrap: Real Madrid ends Atletico Madrid’s unbeaten league season

By Nicholas MendolaDec 12, 2020, 7:22 PM EST
Real Madrid
Photo by Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images
Real Madrid injected itself into La Liga’s title fight with a 2-0 win over previously-unbeaten Atletico Madrid at the Bernabeu on Saturday.

Casemiro and Dani Carvajal produced goals, the latter’s vicious strike going down as a Jan Oblak own goal, as Real doubled Atleti’s goals conceded tally for La Liga’s season.

Toni Kroos had a marvelous day in the win, which moved Real into third place. The reigning champions are three points back of their Madrid derby rivals, who’ve played one fewer match.

Kroos completed 12-of-12 long passes on his 87-of-90 pass day, an assist amongst his two key passes. He won seven-of-nine duels while drawing three fouls.

It was Atleti’s first loss since Oct. 21 at Bayern Munich, its first league setback of the season.

Elsewhere

Valencia 2-2 Athletic Bilbao
Getafe 0-1 Sevilla
Huesca 1-0 Alaves

