La Liga wrap: Real Madrid ends Atletico Madrid’s unbeaten league season

Real Madrid injected itself into La Liga’s title fight with a 2-0 win over previously-unbeaten Atletico Madrid at the Bernabeu on Saturday.

Casemiro and Dani Carvajal produced goals, the latter’s vicious strike going down as a Jan Oblak own goal, as Real doubled Atleti’s goals conceded tally for La Liga’s season.

[ MORE: La Liga scoreboard, stats, schedule ]

Toni Kroos had a marvelous day in the win, which moved Real into third place. The reigning champions are three points back of their Madrid derby rivals, who’ve played one fewer match.

Kroos completed 12-of-12 long passes on his 87-of-90 pass day, an assist amongst his two key passes. He won seven-of-nine duels while drawing three fouls.

It was Atleti’s first loss since Oct. 21 at Bayern Munich, its first league setback of the season.

Elsewhere

Valencia 2-2 Athletic Bilbao

Getafe 0-1 Sevilla

Huesca 1-0 Alaves

WHAT. A. HIT! 🔥 Dani Carvajal sends in a sensational strike from distance and off Jan Oblak's deflection, Real Madrid double their lead against their crosstown rivals.#RealMadridAtleti LIVE NOW ⬇️

📺 beIN SPORTS

💻📱CONNECT https://t.co/LRYa03w6yI pic.twitter.com/IYhWawA4c0 — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) December 12, 2020

