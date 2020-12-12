Player ratings: Manchester United v Manchester City

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 12, 2020, 2:28 PM EST
0 Comments

Manchester United – Manchester City player ratings were extremely tough to dish out, but we did it anyway.

Basically, the vast majority of players got a six and a couple were handed marks just above that. Just. The 0-0 draw wasn’t inspiring, as both team settled for a draw.

Here’s a look at the Manchester United – Manchester City player ratings from a tense Manchester derby at Old Trafford.

Manchester United player ratings

David de Gea: 6 – Did well to deny Mahrez in the first half. Aside from that, collected a few crosses with ease.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: 6 – Struggled early on defensively. City targeted him and he was caught out one-on-one by Sterling, but recovered well.

Victor Lindelof: 6 – Headed just over from a corner. Not tested defensively

Harry Maguire: 6 – Headed over a corner, while at the other end he looked assured and made some big blocks.

Luke Shaw: 7 – Did a job on Mahrez defensively, and did the same when Ferran Torres came on. Shrugged off an injury.

Fred: 6 – Battled through injury in the first half and dug deep to shut out City’s attack.

Scott McTominay: 6 – See above. Didn’t see a lot of the ball and his positioning was very deep.

Paul Pogba: 7 – Got himself into some dangerous positions and sprayed the ball around nicely. Had quality on the ball as he started on the left and played centrally.

Bruno Fernandes: 6 – Tried to impact the game but couldn’t. Rodri and Fernandinho shut his space down expertly.

Mason Greenwood: 6 – One shot which was blocked and did his best to roam across the front line.

Marcus Rashford: 6 – See above. Not a lot going on in attack. Won a penalty kick early in the second half but was ruled out by VAR as he was offside.

Substitution
Anthony Martial (74′ on for Greenwood): N/A

Manchester City player ratings

Ederson: 6 – One sloppy pass in the first half but did well apart from that.

Kyle Walker: 6 – Lucky to not give away a penalty kick in the second half. Did okay.

John Stones: 7 – Solid defensively and really calm on the ball. It’s nice to see his confidence growing once again.

Ruben Dias: 6 – A couple of good blocks and tackles. An easy outing for the Portuguese defender.

Joao Cancelo: 6 – See above. Solid defensively at left back but didn’t get forward.

Rodri: 6 – Sat in and tried his best to dictate the tempo of the game.

Fernandinho: 6 – Plugged the gaps well. Couldn’t help City grab control of the game.

Riyad Mahrez: 6 – Should have scored when clean through. Whipped in one dangerous cross. That was about it.

Kevin de Bruyne: 7 – Textbook class on the ball. Set up Mahrez superbly, then fired the rebound over. United doubled up on him.

Raheem Sterling: 6 – Turned Wan-Bissaka inside out and went close early on. Didn’t see a lot of the ball.

Gabriel Jesus: 6 – Skied a good chance over the bar in the first half.

Substitution
Ferran Torres (66′ on for Mahrez): 6 – One good run against Shaw but game up short.