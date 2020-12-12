Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Newcastle – West Brom: Newcastle United hopes to put its COVID-19 scare and West Bromwich Albion further in the rear view mirror with a win Saturday morning at St. James’ Park (Start time 10am ET online via Peacock Premium).

The Magpies are in 13th place with 14 points, eight points clear of West Brom and the drop zone. Newcastle’s played one fewer match than the Baggies due to last week’s coronavirus pandemic postponement of the match at Villa.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of this intriguing clash.

Team news (INJURY REPORT)

Newcastle: OUT: Allan Saint-Maximin (calf), Jamaal Lascelles (thigh), Martin Dubravka (calf), Ryan Fraser (thigh), Paul Dummett (thigh), Javier Manquillo (unknown) Federico Fernandez (unknown)

TEAM-NEWS 🚨 This is how we line-up for #NEWWBA at St. James' Park this afternoon. HWTL! ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/wc2w74QeQO — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) December 12, 2020

West Brom: OUT: Sam Field (knee), Conor Townsend (knee), Matheus Pereira (suspension), Hal Robson-Kanu (wrist)

📋 Today’s starting XI. We make three changes as O’Shea, Krovinović and Robinson replace Bartley, Diangana and Pereira.@MonsterEnergy | #NEWWBA — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) December 12, 2020

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

The Magpies are +112 to win at home, with West Brom’s +245 to win a bit more unlikely than the +230 for a draw.

Prediction

Pereira would be key to unlocking Newcastle’s defense. As long as the Magpies don’t have too many undisclosed COVID-19 absences, look for them to put a lot of heat on Slaven Bilic. Newcastle 2-1 West Brom.

How to watch Newcastle – West Brom stream and start time

Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

