Ole on Man United rebound: Draw ‘most we’ve been in the game’ in derby

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows Manchester City had the best attacking moments versus his Manchester United on Saturday but says the derby performance was among the best in his time as Manchester United boss.

“I know we beat them a few times last season but those were different games, we counter attacked,” Solksjaer said. “Today is the most we’ve been in the game. They had a few moments: David great save, Harry good block. And maybe just a foot offside for Marcus.”

That’s especially encouraging given that United lost a must-win UEFA Champions League match at RB Leipzig at midweek, sending the Red Devils into the Europa League.

“It’s a big disappointment, a big setback, and a mental challenge for everyone when that happens for you,” Solksjaer said. “Of course we knew today was a big game so everyone was up for it but the mental energy you use spend trying to recover from Tuesday is high so I thought the boys deserve praise.”

A “tight game with two good teams” led to what Solskjaer described as a deserved points-share at Old Trafford.

United finishes a run of 14 matches since Oct. 17 with a 8W-4D-2L record. That obviously includes a drop out of the Champions League but also a rise up the Premier League table via a 5W-2D-1L record in domestic play.

