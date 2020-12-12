Pep Guardiola: Man City draw at Manchester United ‘a good point’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is fine with the point his team won versus Manchester United in the Manchester derby at Old Trafford, the Catalan genius insisting that his side had the better chances and defense.

“The first half we created three or four chances,” Guardiola said after the scoreless draw. “We cannot expect many against a team like Man United. In the end it’s a good point.”

The reason? Guardiola knows what United does well — and has done well to score against his City in recent years — and believes his side took that away from the Manchester derby hosts.

“They punish you when you let them run, like against West Ham and Southampton is when they can run,” Guardiola said. “They are so dangerous and we controlled them really well.

“Much better. At the end when we struggle to score goals, we have to be sold at the back. We had the chances. Raheem was 1v1 in the box, there was a clearance on Gabriel, one on Riyad, a clearance from John. They had one action in the first minutes and the shot from Fernandes, no more.”

Guardiola was asked about how this derby felt without fans and he was quick to brand it as not a derby due to the lack of fans.

Man City’s boss says the grounds haven’t felt right since fans were taken from the game but is also unsure whether bringing fans back is the right move right now.

“Here with the people would be different, maybe they push more, we push more,” he said. “The people have started to come back and hopefully it’s a good decision because from what I hear from here and all around the world about the virus. We have to be careful.”

Man City finishes a run of 14 matches since Oct. 17 with a 9W-4D-1L record, the loss at Spurs in the Premier League in which City carried a 4W-3D-1L mark.

