USMNT star Gio Reyna, 18, just can’t stop scoring, as he scored a beauty for Borussia Dortmund against VFB Stuttgart.

Reyna is quickly becoming one of the top young playmakers in Europe.

[ MORE: Bundesliga live updates ]

‘The American Dream’ was silky smooth as he started for Dortmund and a ‘Gio Reyna goal’ alert always sends the USMNT fans into a frenzy.

After scoring a superb goal for Borussia Dortmund away at Eintracht Frankfurt last weekend for his third Bundesliga , he drew Dortmund level against Stuttgart this weekend.

He has previous for scoring beauties, but usually he’s teeing up Erling Haaland, Jadon Sancho and other young stars to score for the German giants.

Reyna made it 1-1 in the first half with a lovely finish as the Bundesliga giants battled back against a spirited Stuttgart side.

The teenage playmaker was found on the edge of the box after a long ball forward, as he controlled and lobbed home a lovely finish with the outside of his foot. This goal was probably his best yet in the Bundesliga.

After scoring his first goal for the USMNT in November, just a few days after turning 18 years old, it is great to see the young playmaker add plenty of end product to his game.

Below is video of the goal as Reyna has now scored three goals and had four assists in the Bundesliga this season.

🇺🇸 #USMNT teenager Gio Reyna just scores this goal for Borussia Dortmund. What a ridiculous finish from the 18-year-old. Wow. #BVB have the 'The American Dream' firing on all cylinders after his goal last weekend. pic.twitter.com/CeYSoNwmJf — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) December 12, 2020

