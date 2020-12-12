Fulhamerica is alive and well as Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson are the latest USMNT players to play for Fulham in the Premier League this season.

Robinson, 23, has been a regular in recent months after finding his feet following his move to Fulham from Wigan over the summer, and his surging runs down the left flank have been a key part of Fulham’s uptick in results.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Ahead of Fulham’s home game against reigning Premier League champions Liverpool on Sunday (watch live, 11:30am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), the USMNT left back is well aware of what being the latest in a long line of Americans to play for Fulham is all about.

“I’ve obviously heard a lot more about the history since I’ve signed for the club and I’ve seen lots of stories that I’m the next player to join that tradition. It is flattering and it a lovely coincidence and it comes with a very grateful fanbase of American Fulham fans. It is an honor,” Robinson said.

After coming through the academy at Everton, Robinson made his name at Wigan after a successful loan spell was made permanent, and he even came close to a shock move to AC Milan but that fell through due to a heart procedure which was spotted in his medical with the Italian giants.

Robinson is now part of a young, exciting group of USMNT stars playing in Europe’s top leagues and he believes they are feeding off each other.

“It feels amazing to be part of such a good young group coming through,” Robinson smiled. “Ever since I first got called up, I’ve made friends with numerous players who are still playing now. To see how far they’ve developed, and how far I’ve developed in that time, it is amazing. To be part of a team with such a big fanbase with exciting expectations for us, it is amazing and I feel like leading up to the 2022 World Cup, the more we play together, the sky is the limit, really. I feel like we can do very, very well. Especially by that time there is going to be more players we haven’t seen yet coming through. It is a real time to be excited for our team.”

Robinson certainly has big hopes for what he and the USMNT’s young core can achieve in the coming years, but what about in 2021?

“There are a lot of things going on with the USMNT in 2021 with Nations League, Gold Cup and World Cup qualifying,” Robinson explained. “My personal goals are that whatever competition I’m called to take part in, I want to win it. I want to win every game possible in the Gold Cup and Nations League, and especially when World Cup qualifying begins because I am desperate for us to qualify [for the 2022 World Cup].”

Robinson speaks for the entire USMNT fanbase with that last statement.

The Fulham left back probably has the No. 3 shirt for the USMNT now, but with Reggie Cannon playing well at right back, he could find himself in a battle with Sergino Dest who could slot over to left back.

Either way, Fulhamerica fans will be delighted to see Robinson playing week in, week out in the Premier League and his surging runs and fine crosses from the left will leave U.S. men’s national team fans salivating with anticipation for the chances he can create for the talented young attackers coming through for the Stars and Stripes.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports