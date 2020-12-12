Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Christian Pulisic is out of the 18 for Chelsea at Everton as the 22-year-old USMNT star’s condition will not be risked ahead of the festive fixtures (Start time 3pm ET Saturday on Peacock Premium).

The news comes two days after Lampard said he expected the American to be available after a “tiny” hamstring concern suffered late in the win over Leeds.

Pulisic felt a twinge in his hamstring following the Blues’ 3-1 win over Leeds last weekend and was not used midweek versus Krasnodar in the UEFA Champions League.

The American joins Chelsea wingers Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi are out versus the Toffees.

ProSoccerTalk lead writer Joe Prince-Wright says the absence is not a major concern, rather Lampard refusing to take risks with Pulisic ahead of a busy schedule.

Hearing that Chelsea didn't want to risk #USMNT star Christian Pulisic for #EVECHE after he felt a slight tweak in his hamstring. With Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi already out injured ahead of the busy festive period, smart move from Frank Lampard and #CFC. — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) December 12, 2020

