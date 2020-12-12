Wolves – Aston Villa: How to watch, start time, stream, odds, prediction

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Wolves – Aston Villa: Two clubs who’ve slipped to the edge of the top-bottom half divide on the Premier League table look to get back to winning ways early Saturday when Wolves host Aston Villa at the Molineux (Start time 7:30am ET online via Peacock Premium).

The Wolves are 10th with 17 points. That’s two points ahead of their Saturday morning visitors, but 12th-place Villa has played two fewer games.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of this tasty clash.

Team news (INJURY REPORT)

Both teams hand starts to teenagers as Fabio Silva starts up top for Wolves, while Jacob Ramsey starts for Villa as Bertrand Traore also comes into the team.

Wolves: OUT: Raul Jimenez (head), Jonny (knee)

Aston Villa: OUT: Ross Barkley (thigh), Bjorn Engels (thigh), Tom Heaton (knee), Wesley (knee)

🟣 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🟣 This is how we line up to face Wolves this afternoon… #WOLAVL pic.twitter.com/IPA0U8mfI3 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) December 12, 2020

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Odds are tight here, where Wolves are +125 to win compared to Villa’s +220 and a draw netting +225.

Prediction

Villa lost home-and-away to Wolves last season but both were one-goal games. Villa could be fresh or rusty while Wolves will be stung after a 4-0 blowout loss to Liverpool. Wolves 1-1 Aston Villa.

How to watch, stream and start time

Kickoff: 7:30am ET Saturday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

