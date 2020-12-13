Dortmund fires Favre, American boss Marsch mentioned as candidate

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Borussia Dortmund has fired manager Lucien Favre after a brutal home loss to Stuttgart, opening up one of the more high-profile jobs in Europe.

Favre will be replaced by assistant Edin Terzic, a former West Ham assistant, until at least the end of the season, BVB perhaps using the playbook of Bayern Munich with Hansi Flick in looking for a new boss.

Favre led Dortmund from July 2018 until Sunday, winning the 2019 German SuperCup. The fourth BVB boss since Jurgen Klopp left in 2015 and third since Thomas Tuchel left for PSG.

Pundit Jan Aage Fjortoft, the former Norwegian international striker, has mentioned USMNT alum and current Red Bull Salzburg manager Jesse Marsch as a possible replacement.

It’s not the first time Marsch has been linked with the job, the American forced to comment on rumors while Favre was employed by BVB late last season.

Marsch could be reunited with Erling Haaland at Dortmund as well as work with USMNT playmaker Giovanni Reyna.

But Borussia Monchengladbach’s Marco Rose, RB Leipzig’s Julian Nagelsmann, and former Tottenham and Southampton manager Mauricio Pochettino are also mentioned as possible summer appointments.

The Nagelsmann link could also trigger movement for Marsch, who has managed New York Red Bulls in addition to Salzburg in the Red Bull family. Marsch assisted Ralf Rangnick at Leipzig in the season before Nagelsmann arrived and the American moved to Austria.

– guess he feels his project in Leipzig has just started https://t.co/IxUHrq7LU2 — Jan Aage Fjortoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) December 13, 2020

Borussia Dortmund have parted ways with head coach Lucien Favre. The club would like to thank Lucien for his dedication and wish him success in his future. pic.twitter.com/eOxSY1w9RY — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) December 13, 2020

