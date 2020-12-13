Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LONDON — The Fulham – Liverpool player ratings were intriguing to put together, as the hosts played superbly and the reigning Premier League champions had an off day.

Bobby Decordova-Reid put Fulham 1-0 up early in the first half and the hosts dominated the first half, but Liverpool found an equalizer as Mohamed Salah’s penalty kick made it 1-1.

Here are my marks out of 10, with the Fulham – Liverpool player ratings.

Fulham player ratings

Alphonse Areola: 8 – A brilliant stop to deny Jordan Henderson at a key moment. Dominant display. Almost stopped the penalty kick too.

Ola Aina: 7 – Some great long passes and kept Mane relatively quiet.

Joachim Andersen: 7 – Solid defensively and urged the crowd to get behind the team. Looks like a great addition.

Tosin Adarabioyo: 7 – Some great blocks and went close at the other end.

Bobby Decordova-Reid: 8 – Brilliant goal and always a threat on the right, especially in the first half.

Mario Lemina: 6 – Solid midfield display. Worked hard in front of the back four.

Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa: 7 – See above. Helped Fulham keep the ball to relieve pressure really well.

Antonee Robinson: 8 – The USMNT left back was brilliant. Locking down Salah but also linking up really well with Lookman to get the better of Trent Alexander-Arnold. A great outing for the Everton academy product.

Ademola Lookman: 8 – Superb display on the left from the former Everton winger as he set up the goal really well. His surging runs tormented Liverpool and took the pressure off Fulham in the second half.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek: 6 – Didn’t see much of the ball but occupied the space in front of Liverpool’s defense well.

Ivan Cavaleiro: 7 – A lively display up top, but should have scored in the first half when Alisson denied him.

Substitution

Aboubakar Kamara (74′ on for Loftus-Cheek): 5 – Gave away a penalty kick for raising his arm. That was about it.

Harrison Reed (80′ on for Lemina): N/A

Joe Bryan (88′ on for Lookman): N/A

Liverpool player ratings

Alisson: 7 – Kept Liverpool in it in the first half with two superb saves and was trying to calm down the chaos around him. Klopp will be delighted to have his star goalkeeper back fit.

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 5 – Robinson and Lookman pinned him back, and was subbed off in the second half and didn’t look happy. A rare poor display.

Joel Matip: 5 – Subbed off at half time with a back injury, which will be a big concern.

Fabinho: 7 – Held Liverpool’s defense together and got his tackle spot on as VAR looked at a potential penalty kick.

Andrew Robertson: 5 – A shaky display defensively as Decordova-Reid gave him a tough time. Almost had a howler right at the start of the second half. Recovered well towards the end.

Jordan Henderson: 6 – Should have scored in the second half but did really well throughout, and had to play the second half at center back due to injuries. The skipper slotted in well.

Curtis Jones: 6 – Not great in the first half but much better in the second. Drove Liverpool on from midfield when Henderson moved to center back.

Georginio Wijnaldum: 5 – Looked a little sluggish in midfield, which summed up the Liverpool display.

Mohamed Salah: 6 – Fired one effort wide in the first half and slammed home the spot kick. Always buzzing around the penalty box.

Roberto Firmino: 5 – A nice flick to set up Henderson’s chance, but that was about it. Another lackluster display.

Sadio Mane: 6 – Always looked the most likely to make something happen, but just wasn’t his day.

Substitution

Takumi Minamino (45′ on for Matip): 6 – Wanted the ball and helped to force Fulham back.

Neco Williams (68′ on for Alexander-Arnold): 6 – Had a shot blocked and was flying forward from right back.

Divock Origi (82′ on for Salah): N/A

