Jose Mourinho on Tottenham draw, Bale illness update

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tottenham Hotspur could only take a point from Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday, and Jose Mourinho isn’t faulting the effort.

Tottenham led early on a Harry Kane goal assisted by Heung-min Son — imagine that — but some incredible saves from Palace keeper Vicente Guaita and a Jeff Schlupp rebound goal denied Spurs all three points.

[ THREE THINGS: Palace 1-1 Spurs ]

Spurs looked tired playing their 22nd match in 91 days while the hosts had played 12 in the last 92. That isn’t good news ahead of a trip to Liverpool on Wednesday except for the fact that the hosts have dealt with a nearly-identical level of schedule congestion.

Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris was screened on Palace’s equalizer and couldn’t keep hold of Eberechi Eze’s free kick. That’s where we’ll begin Mourinho’s comments after the draw.

From Football.London:

“My goalkeeper is the best goalkeeper in the Premier League so I would never be critical of the best goalkeeper in the Premier League, period. If I have to blame anybody I have to blame ourselves, the team. The ones that win, the ones that draw, and the ones that lose. Some guys they have the philosophy of they lost, we drew and I won but that’s not us. “Us is everything is about us. At half-time I told the players exactly the opposite that we did in the second half, but if they didn’t it was because they couldn’t do it. It was because they were not able to do it. I give credit to Palace for that. I always say that even if you want to press high, if the ball is in the air you cannot press. There is nothing to press.” … “In the last period of the game a reaction, of course a reaction, a very good reaction and then the goalkeeper made a couple of amazing saves and that’s it.”

Everything about that is true apart from the debatable nature of Mourinho’s goalkeeper rankings.

It will be down to Spurs players to do better at Anfield at midweek in a monstrous clash of early season title contenders.

Tottenham should have Gareth Bale available despite illness costing the Welsh winger a place on Sunday. Mourinho said it’s not coronavirus nor a serious flu.

Follow @NicholasMendola