LONDON — Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool were not happy with some of the big decisions in their 1-1 draw at Fulham on Sunday, as the reigning Premier League champions fought back to grab a point at Craven Cottage.

Klopp had a particular problem with Fulham’s goal being allowed as Antonee Robinson appeared to push Mohamed Salah before Bobby Decordova-Reid made it 1-0.

Asked about that decision, Klopp was told that the Premier League released a statement saying it was “considered normal contact.” He laughed at that decision and said it was never normal contact.

Klopp and Liverpool may have been lucky to not give up a penalty kick early as Fabinho looked to have got the ball but referee Andre Marriner used the pitch-side monitor after VAR told him to, but the original decision stood as Fulham weren’t happy and wanted a penalty kick.

Klopp was particularly angry with neither Marriner nor VAR not spotting a shove from USMNT back Antonee Robinson on Mohamed Salah shortly before Fulham took a 1-0 lead.

“It’s a clear foul, not a yellow card or red card but a foul,” Klopp said. “The player who passed the ball and assists, the player who wins the ball, it’s a push. It gives an advantage, not about how hard the foul is in this case. … Not sure what Lee Mason is doing at home but it’s not normal contact. It’s enough contact to give an advantage.”

After calling for more subs and questioning other managers, Klopp has had lots of criticism thrown his way and this will continue after these comments.

Aside from that drama, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson played at center back alongside Fabinho in the second half as Joel Matip went off with a ‘back spasm’ and Klopp hopes he will be okay for their big game against Tottenham on Wednesday at Anfield.

“We didn’t get going until after the first 30 minutes. You can’t do that in the Premier League or you get punished – like we did. The good thing is we reacted well. We dominated and should have scored one or more two. I’m disappointed with the start, pleased with the reaction. We’ll have to look at it but it’s not like us,” Henderson told our partners in the UK at Sky Sports. “I don’t want to make excuses. I’ll let you talk about the amount of games teams are playing. We flew back from Denmark, prepared well. For whatever reason we didn’t start well. Maybe we could have won the game on another day. [At half-time Jurgen Klopp said] We need to start the half like we finished the first half. A few of us weren’t happy with the start. We gave everything in the second half. Fulham made it difficult to create chances. When you can’t win, don’t lose. But I felt we were good enough to get the three points.”

Liverpool fought back well and sit second behind Tottenham on 25 points, as Spurs have the better goal difference, heading into their big game in midweek.

Klopp and his boys are battling against a huge number of games, but a draw was a fair result as they dug deep to keep their unbeaten run going.

