Manchester City – West Brom: How to watch, start time, team news, odds

Manchester City – West Brom: Can Man City apply some additional pressure to Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, ahead their second-versus-first showdown later this week, when Pep Guardiola and Co., host the Baggies at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday (Watch live at 3 pm ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com)?

The co-leaders each dropped points this weekend as they settled for draws away from home on Sunday. The bad news for Man City? They could muster very little against Manchester United in Saturday’s Manchester derby, thus settling for a solitary point themselves.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Tuesday’s clash with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: (INJURY REPORT)

Manchester City: QUESTIONABLE: Sergio Aguero (illness) | OUT: Eric Garcia (fitness)

West Brom: QUESTIONABLE: Sam Field (knee), Jake Livermore (isolation) | OUT: Conor Townsend (knee), Matheus Pereira (suspension), Hal Robson-Kanu (wrist)

What they’re saying: Manchester City – West Brom

Pep Guardiola, on fans returning to stadiums: “Here with the people would be different, maybe they push more, we push more. The people have started to come back and hopefully it’s a good decision because from what I hear from here and all around the world about the virus. We have to be careful.”

Slaven Bilic, on West Brom’s mentality: “Today we showed, it’s about the result of course, but we showed again that we are in games until the end. We showed a character, a mentality, a quality up to a point. The team is very much alive. … Again, it’s very frustrating. It was fine margins, but it went to the opponent and we are again going home empty-handed. That is very frustrating, because I think we deserved something from that game.“

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Manchester City (-1250) | West Brom (+2200) | Draw (+900)

Prediction

Man City will have close to 70 percent of possession and camp out on the edge of West Brom’s penalty area for most of the game. The only point up for debate is whether or not they will get an early-ish goal. If they do, they will get three or four or five. If they don’t and West Brom gain confidence from their rigid defending, things will get progressively harder for City. Manchester City 3-0 West Brom.

How to watch Manchester City – West Brom: stream and start time

Kickoff: 3 pm ET Tuesday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

