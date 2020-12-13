Paul Pogba speaks out: ‘I will always fight for Manchester United’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Paul Pogba has reaffirmed his commitment to the Manchester United team following the Red Devils’ 0-0 derby draw with Man City at Old Trafford on Sunday (Three things we learned).

The 27-year-old World Cup winner stopped short of devoting his long-term future to United, but the French star insists he cares deeply for the club.

“I’ve always fought and will always fight for Manchester United, my teammates, and the fans. Bla bla is not important. The future is far, today is what matters, and I am 1000% involved.”

1000% is 10 times more than 100%, so you know it’s serious business.

He also said, “When you don’t know what’s going on inside don’t talk.” It’s wishful thinking to imagine was aimed at his agent Mino Raiola, but such is life.

Pogba has a long history with Manchester United, having joined the academy from Le Havre at 16. He made his first team debut under Sir Alex Ferguson at 18 before leaving for Juventus a year later.

