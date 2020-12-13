Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Southampton – Sheffield United: Fans returned to St. Mary’s and saw their Saints show out for them in a 3-0 win over woeful Sheffield United on Sunday.

Che Adams, Stuart Armstrong, and Nathan Redmond scored in the win, which boosts Southampton onto 23 points. That’s one back of leaders Spurs and Liverpool before the first- and second-place teams play Sunday.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Blades remain on just one point, the worst start for any team in Premier League history. The worse news is that this was an insipid performance, nothing unlucky about it.

STREAM SOUTHAMPTON – SHEFFIELD UNITED FULL MATCH REPLAY

Three things we learned from Southampton – Sheffield United

1. Feel Good, Inc. at St. Mary’s: The coronavirus pandemic meant that Saints fans sat through the growing pains of the Ralph Hasenhuttl era and didn’t get to cheer on the club’s strong Project Restart nor their big run to start this Premier League season. The visitors certainly helped things Sunday, but Southampton was all over the Blades from start to finish to improve their season record to 7W-2D-3L after going 5W-3D-1L in Project Restart.

2. Blades have no answers: Not only was Sheffield United outclassed save for a brief period at the start of the second half, Chris Wilder’s men looked lifeless at the start of what became a bloodbath at St. Mary’s. Blades had just 34 percent of the ball and didn’t put a single one of their three shot attempts on target in a loss which continues their historically-poor start to the season. Blades have been unlucky at times this season but this is not one of those occasions.

3. Armstrong gets the JPW bump: You read that right — JPW for Joe Prince-Wright, not JWP for James Ward-Prowse. The Scottish midfielder scored again Sunday, days after allowing JPW “Inside the Mind” for a fun chat this week.

Man of the Match: Che Adams

The playmaker had a deft goal from in-tight and four key passes on a day full of strong showings. He edges Jannik Vestergaard and James Ward-Prowse for the honor

Follow @NicholasMendola