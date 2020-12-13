Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Crystal Palace – Tottenham: Vicente Guaita and Crystal Palace scored a deserved point against leaders Tottenham as fans returned to Selhurst Park on Sunday for a 1-1 draw.

Spurs go one point clear of Liverpool before the Reds play at Fulham. Tottenham visits Anfield on Wednesday.

Jeffrey Schlupp poked home an 81st rebound of an Eberechi Eze free kick as Palace climbed into 11th on 17 points.

Crystal Palace – Tottenham Hotspur

Three things we learned from Crystal Palace – Tottenham Hotspur

1. Watch the weary: All credit due to Crystal Palace but this absolutely looked like a match-up of one team playing its 22nd match in 91 days while the hosts had played 12 in the last 92. Palace still needed goalkeeper heroics and a seeing-eye free kick to win, but it’s something to monitor from all PL teams in Europe as the UCL and UEL congestion turns to Festive Fixture congestion.

2. Kane + Son (again and again and again): Of course it was Harry Kane scoring for Spurs with a viciously-swerving, bouncing opener from outside the box and of course it was assisted by Heung-min Son as the Tottenham duo continues to assert itself as the most lethal attack in the PL this season.

3. Eze thrills: If Wilfried Zaha (ever) leaves Palace, the Eagles have purchased the new focal point of their attack in young Eberechi Eze. The ex-QPR star and former Arsenal and Fulham academy kid, 22, whipped in the free kick that led to the equalizer but it was so much more than that.

Man of the Match: Vicente Guaita

Shades of Tom Heaton a couple of years ago, as Guaita was all over the Eagles’ net all the way into stoppage time for an incredible stop of Eric Dier’s free kick. Guaita made five saves, several of them stunning, to join Hugo Lloris’ four on a good day for goalkeepers.

Crystal Palace – Tottenham Hotspur recap

It was all Spurs in the first half-dozen minutes, but Palace showed its counter intent as Eberechi Eze cued up Wilfried Zaha’s seventh-minute shot that was blocked by Toby Alderweireld.

Vicente Guaita made a fine low stop on Tanguy Ndombele moments before forcing a corner when Sergio Reguilon came close to an outstanding goal. The Spaniard then made a terrific two-handed save on a Harry Kane header off the ensuing corner.

Kane put Saints on the board from distance in the 23rd minute, the ball swerving and then bouncing just before Guaita’s hand en route to goal.

Eze spun a shot off the far post in the 43rd minute as Palace really looked good money to level the score at Selhurst Park.

Palace was the better team for much of the second half, but needed a screened Lloris to lose hold of Eze’s free kick and allow Schlupp to pop home from close range.

