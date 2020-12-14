Arsenal – Southampton is an intriguing clash on Wednesday (start time 1 pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as Mikel Arteta is aiming to not lose a fifth-straight home game in the Premier League.

After their shock 1-0 defeat at home to Burnley on Sunday, the last team the Gunners wanted to face was red-hot Southampton who are in fourth place and Ralph Hasenhutttl’s side are playing superbly.

Saints are currently 10 points ahead of Arsenal in the Premier League table heading into this weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal – Southampton.

Team news

Arsenal have plenty of injury and suspension issues, as Granit Xhaka is suspended after his red card against Burnley and Hector Bellerin will also miss out due to accumulation of yellow cards. David Luiz could return in defense, while Thomas Partey remains doubtful and Gabriel Martinelli is still a few weeks away from full fitness.

Southampton have no injury concerns. At all.

What they’re saying

Mikel Arteta on if playing quickly after the loss at home to Burnley is a good thing: “Absolutely, I prefer to play in 72 hours. The players are hurting. Thank you so much to the fans because I think they were tremendous behind the team with the support that they were giving, and knowing how difficult it has been for us in this competition in recent weeks. I think they react like that because they see the team, how they try and how they go about it, how much passion they put into the game with no limitations.”

Ralph Hasenhuttl on his selection issues: “So far, surprisingly everyone tells us that they are fit and want to play again. It’s normal that when a team is being successful that nobody thinks he’s tired or wants to rest.

We must have a look tomorrow. So far no injuries, a few tight muscles but to be honest I cannot tell you today how good players may feel tomorrow. Tomorrow we’ll have a light session, Wednesday we’ll know more. I haven’t quite decided what options we’ll take yet.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Arsenal (+118) are the favorites but Southampton (+220) are an intriguing price given their recent form. The draw is +240.

Prediction

I’m going to sit on the fence here and go for a draw, even though many will be predicting a win for Saints. There is no doubt Mikel Arteta will get a reaction from his Arsenal side, while Southampton are dangerous but have still shown some defensive lapses in recent weeks. Arsenal 1-1 Southampton.

How to watch Arsenal – Southampton stream and start time

Kick off: 1pm ET, Wednesday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

