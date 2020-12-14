Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The UEFA Champions League last 16 draw has been made and it produced some wonderful clashes to kick off the knockout rounds of the competition.

[ MORE: Champions League hub ]

Three Premier League teams remain in the competition and all three were handed tough draws as the top seeds.

Manchester City will face Borussia Moncehngladbach, while Liverpool will play RB Leipzig and Chelsea have Atletico Madrid.

Both Chelsea and Liverpool have been handed tough draws, while Man City will be very happy with their draw. Barcelona v PSG is a massive clash, as Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus appear to be the big winners from this last 16 draw.

Group winners were drawn against group runners up who are outside of their home country and weren’t in the same group as them. Below is the Champions League last 16 draw in full, with dates and times for the game to be confirmed.

The first legs of these games will be played on Feb. 16-17 and 23-24, while the second legs will take place on March 9-10 and 16-17.

Champions League last 16 schedule

Borussia Monchengladbach v Manchester City

Lazio v Bayern Munich

Atletico Madrid v Chelsea

RB Leipzig v Liverpool

FC Porto v Juventus

Barcelona v Paris Saint-Germain

Sevilla v Borussia Dortmund

Atalanta v Real Madrid

How to watch, stream Champions League

Dates: February-March (Champions League last 16)

Location: Home stadiums across Europe

How to watch: CBS Sports

Live updates: UCL here at NBCSports.com

Champions League odds – Provided by our partner PointsBet

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Outright winner

Bayern Munich (+275)

Manchester City (+400)

Liverpool (+600)

Paris Saint-Germain (+900)

Juventus (+1400)

Chelsea (+1400)

Real Madrid (+1600)

Barcelona (+1600)

Follow @JPW_NBCSports