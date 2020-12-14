Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The latest Christian Pulisic injury news is positive, as Frank Lampard has provided an update on the USMNT and Chelsea winger.

After making his comeback from a long-term hamstring injury, Pulisic has had two recent setbacks and missed Chelsea’s 1-0 defeat at Everton on Saturday.

Ahead of Chelsea’s clash at Wolves on Tuesday (start time, 1pm ET) Lampard had this to say on Pulisic.

“He is in the squad for tomorrow but yet to be decided whether he starts or not. Positive news from the weekend,” Lampard said.

What is going on with Christian Pulisic?

This is a positive update, but it also show how tightly Chelsea are wrapping cotton wool around the USMNT star.

He has been eased back into action since he returned in October from a serious hamstring injury he suffered in the FA Cup final in August.

Chelsea’s manager Frank Lampard had told us that he wants to manage Pulisic’s minutes, and his importance to Chelsea is huge as he showcased when he played 60 minutes against Leeds 10 days ago and scored a late goal.

Lampard had the following to say after Chelsea’s defeat at Everton this weekend, as Pulisic joined Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech on the sidelines as they all have hamstring injuries.

“He had to be left out,” Lampard said of Pulisic. “He was uncomfortable in training this week and yesterday. He can’t play 90 minutes or start a game in the PL.”

Chelsea are being careful with Pulisic as their other wingers are out, but USMNT fans who have followed his career closely know this is a worrying trend.

Pulisic has suffered very similar hamstring and upper leg injuries throughout his young career and the 22-year-old is in danger of being labelled injury-prone.

